Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $2.83 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 30,932 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 74,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 113,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,865,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.90.

AMP stock traded up $9.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,961. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.57 and a 12 month high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,905 shares of company stock valued at $11,952,744. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

