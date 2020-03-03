Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $3.12 Million Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of Diodes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $13,442,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,402,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,454,000 after acquiring an additional 82,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 58,214 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

DIOD traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.20. 351,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.39. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $1,159,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,688.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,359 shares in the company, valued at $28,438,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,706 shares of company stock worth $5,746,849 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

