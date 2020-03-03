Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 91,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Buckle by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Buckle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Buckle by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Buckle by 7.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Buckle by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

BKE stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.73. 633,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,104. Buckle Inc has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

