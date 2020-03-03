Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 104,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Easterly Government Properties as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,167,000 after acquiring an additional 874,410 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,229,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 32,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $211,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.48. 826,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,656. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.80, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $26.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

