Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Echostar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Echostar by 2.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Echostar by 3.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Echostar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Echostar by 19.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Echostar during the third quarter valued at $79,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SATS. Zacks Investment Research raised Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Echostar from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

SATS stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.95. 630,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,378. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.42. Echostar Co. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $45.15. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.51). Echostar had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Echostar Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

