Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE:WCN traded down C$1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$131.33. 841,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,988. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of C$111.72 and a twelve month high of C$139.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$131.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$122.96.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 2.8099998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

