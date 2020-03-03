Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of TSE:WCN traded down C$1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$131.33. 841,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,988. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of C$111.72 and a twelve month high of C$139.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$131.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$122.96.
Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 2.8099998 earnings per share for the current year.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.