Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Given a C$0.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$0.25 price objective on Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Western Energy Services from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. AltaCorp Capital cut Western Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Western Energy Services stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.33. 93,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,588. Western Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.16 and a 52 week high of C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services.

