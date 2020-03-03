Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Set at C$6.50 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Laurentian dropped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.88.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

WCP stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,092,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,308. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.41 and a 1-year high of C$5.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.46%.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.