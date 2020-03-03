WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:WCAGY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.68. 26,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,271. WIRECARD AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.04 and a 200 day moving average of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

