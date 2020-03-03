Woolworths Group Ltd (ASX:WOW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Woolworths Group Ltd (ASX:WOW) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Woolworths Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.45.

WOW stock traded down A$0.80 ($0.57) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching A$38.00 ($26.95). 5,759,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion and a PE ratio of 18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.07, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$38.31. Woolworths Group has a 52 week low of A$29.03 ($20.59) and a 52 week high of A$43.96 ($31.18).

In other news, insider Holly Kramer acquired 888 shares of Woolworths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$38.63 ($27.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,303.44 ($24,328.68). Also, insider Jillian Broadbent acquired 2,005 shares of Woolworths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$38.80 ($27.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$77,794.00 ($55,173.05).

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, Hotels, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment engages in the procurement and resale of food products to customers in Australia. It operates 1,008 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro stores.

