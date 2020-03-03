WPP (NYSE:WPP) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

WPP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered WPP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of WPP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.56. 446,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.22. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $46.97 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.92.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $2.4006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 354.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

