WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Given a C$15.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$15.50 price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
WIR.U stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$13.87. The company had a trading volume of 639,860 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.22 million and a P/E ratio of 9.15. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$13.09 and a 52-week high of C$15.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.20.
About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment
