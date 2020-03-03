WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Given a C$15.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$15.50 price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WIR.U stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$13.87. The company had a trading volume of 639,860 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.22 million and a P/E ratio of 9.15. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$13.09 and a 52-week high of C$15.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.20.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

