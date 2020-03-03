WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Given a C$15.50 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

National Bank Financial set a C$15.50 target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TSE:WIR.U traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$13.87. 639,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $885.22 million and a P/E ratio of 9.15. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$13.09 and a twelve month high of C$15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.12.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

