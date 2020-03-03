WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Given a C$15.50 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

National Bank Financial set a C$15.50 target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
TSE:WIR.U traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$13.87. 639,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $885.22 million and a P/E ratio of 9.15. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$13.09 and a twelve month high of C$15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.12.
About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment
