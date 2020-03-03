WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Lowered to C$102.00 at CIBC

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$104.00 to C$102.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WSP. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$88.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$98.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$86.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$94.78.

TSE WSP traded down C$1.19 on Friday, hitting C$88.70. 355,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.45. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$68.23 and a 1-year high of C$98.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$94.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$84.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion and a PE ratio of 32.34.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

