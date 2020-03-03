WT Asset Management Ltd Has $21.55 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WT Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.7% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded down $9.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.17. The company had a trading volume of 79,601,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,405,988. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.50 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1,290.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.80.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.