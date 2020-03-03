Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) to Announce -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) will announce ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.30%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.75.

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $169,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,186.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $1,130,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,924.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,677,537. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,303,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,455,000 after purchasing an additional 54,513 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,140,000 after purchasing an additional 71,107 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 926,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,550,000 after purchasing an additional 87,372 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 883,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SITE traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.18. 402,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,689. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $119.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 0.84.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

