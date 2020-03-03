Zacks: Analysts Expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.43 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will report $106.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.00 million. Willdan Group posted sales of $86.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $420.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $413.70 million to $426.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $438.69 million, with estimates ranging from $407.40 million to $469.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Willdan Group.

WLDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 71,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,051. The company has a market capitalization of $348.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.00 and a beta of 1.07. Willdan Group has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Willdan Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Willdan Group by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Willdan Group by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Willdan Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 378,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

