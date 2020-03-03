Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.50 Million

Brokerages expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to report sales of $159.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.00 million to $160.00 million. Vera Bradley posted sales of $118.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year sales of $498.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $497.00 million to $499.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $557.50 million, with estimates ranging from $547.00 million to $568.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.48 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

VRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director P. Michael Miller purchased 883,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,379,245.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,907,467 shares in the company, valued at $45,912,737.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 10,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $114,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,676 shares in the company, valued at $342,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 13.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 642,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 381,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRA traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 287,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.25. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

