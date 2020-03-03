Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Million

Analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) to post $2.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the lowest is $2.30 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $22.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.30 million to $46.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $58.87 million, with estimates ranging from $35.50 million to $79.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,553.29% and a negative return on equity of 173.83%. The business had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 37,284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 664,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 186,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $5,170,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KALA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,919. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.78. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

