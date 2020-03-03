Zacks: Brokerages Expect WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.04 Million

Analysts expect that WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) will announce sales of $150.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.31 million and the highest is $151.51 million. WesBanco reported sales of $126.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year sales of $609.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $603.56 million to $621.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $628.95 million, with estimates ranging from $612.04 million to $643.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other news, Director Kerry M. Stemler bought 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $26,622.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,850.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 1,372.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WesBanco stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.52. 297,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,042. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.05. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.52%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

