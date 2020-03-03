Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Acquires 1,394 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,622 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $8.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.51. The stock had a trading volume of 71,564,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,390,596. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,314.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.