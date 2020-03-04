104,236 Shares in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 104,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.00. 3,830,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,969. Radian Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.03% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.08.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

