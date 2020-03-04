11,000 Shares in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Purchased by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CME. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.18.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,990 shares of company stock valued at $9,964,682 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $7.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.85. 1,426,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,606. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.