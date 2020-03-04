12,117 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Purchased by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,750,563,000 after buying an additional 2,198,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,038,144,000 after purchasing an additional 610,178 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,752,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,049,000 after purchasing an additional 116,061 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,849,000 after purchasing an additional 33,812 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,527,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,168,000 after purchasing an additional 33,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

ED traded up $4.25 on Wednesday, hitting $88.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,671. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.30. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

