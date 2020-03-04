12,700 Shares in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Bought by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tdam USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 43,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 185,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 59,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.10.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,326,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,353,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.