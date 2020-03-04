14,000 Shares in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Bought by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.30. Gartner Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.77 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.83.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

