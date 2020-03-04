14,200 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Purchased by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,706,000 after buying an additional 247,051 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 641,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,705,000 after buying an additional 72,062 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,167,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,116,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.14.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $6.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.67. 345,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.77. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.22 and a 12-month high of $174.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.88 and a 200-day moving average of $149.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 48.86%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

