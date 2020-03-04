1,952 Shares in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Bought by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 652.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $506,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

MSI traded up $5.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.77. 656,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,378. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $135.97 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.18.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.19.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.