21,000 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Purchased by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,122 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 38.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 36.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,414,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,849,000 after purchasing an additional 374,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,688,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,529,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.89 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.18. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATVI. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

