21,000 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Purchased by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,122 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 38.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 36.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,414,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,849,000 after purchasing an additional 374,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,688,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,529,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.89 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.18. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 17.79%.
In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research firms recently commented on ATVI. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.
