21,300 Shares in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Purchased by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Varonis Systems from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Varonis Systems to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.27.

Shares of VRNS traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $80.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.54 and a 200 day moving average of $74.47. Varonis Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $57.02 and a twelve month high of $93.24.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 74.25% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $5,441,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $1,005,672.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,941 shares of company stock worth $7,234,016. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

