21,400 Shares in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Acquired by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,064,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 23,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNS stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.78. The company had a trading volume of 87,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,137. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average of $63.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $78.23.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $109.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 51.05% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.70%.

CNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

