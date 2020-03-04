30,413 Shares in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Regal Beloit at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 60,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Shares of RBC traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,058. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. Regal Beloit Corp has a 1-year low of $67.74 and a 1-year high of $90.18.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.53 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RBC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.