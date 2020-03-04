3,426 Shares in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 24,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.57.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $4.68 on Wednesday, reaching $129.99. 186,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,648. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $117.38 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.45 and its 200-day moving average is $138.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.