42,400 Shares in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Acquired by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000. Spark Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Evertec at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Evertec by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,955,000 after buying an additional 158,378 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Evertec during the 3rd quarter worth $2,569,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Evertec by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Evertec by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 26,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Evertec by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EVTC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of EVTC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,029. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.80. Evertec Inc has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $37.38.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.69 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 54.99% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evertec Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Evertec’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

