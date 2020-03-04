50,640 Shares in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,479,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,360. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a twelve month low of $46.31 and a twelve month high of $55.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. The business had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.60%.

AIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

In related news, EVP Keith M. Kimmel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $832,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,401.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,535,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,372,578.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,855 shares of company stock worth $5,217,618. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

