62,600 Shares in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Acquired by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter worth $15,257,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Envista by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 837,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,831,000 after purchasing an additional 187,767 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Envista by 572.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 45,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter worth $250,000.

Get Envista alerts:

NVST stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 68,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,530. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.58.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Envista in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.