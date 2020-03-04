Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, LiveTradingNews reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.68.

ATVI traded up $3.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.89. The stock had a trading volume of 559,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,529,447. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $40.89 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.79%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,236 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,329,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,437,000 after purchasing an additional 367,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,270,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,226,000 after purchasing an additional 210,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

