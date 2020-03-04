Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMD. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Summer Street raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.72.
NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.88 on Tuesday, hitting $49.63. 77,561,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,968,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 165.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.89.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,922 shares of company stock worth $14,202,368. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
Featured Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.