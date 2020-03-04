Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMD. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Summer Street raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.72.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.88 on Tuesday, hitting $49.63. 77,561,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,968,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 165.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,922 shares of company stock worth $14,202,368. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

