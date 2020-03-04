Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Shares Down 1.2%

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.29, approximately 3,739,377 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 5,603,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Agile Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $177.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,365.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $9,060,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 39.27% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

