Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of UCART19, ALLO-501, ALLO-715, ALLO-819, CD70, DLL3 and ALLO-647 which are in clinical stage. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.00. 12,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,963. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.55. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a current ratio of 16.46.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 409.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 78,972 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 83.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

