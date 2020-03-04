Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Position Lessened by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 57,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 27,505 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,407,000 after buying an additional 78,075 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 22,493 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Cfra raised their target price on Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

ALL traded up $5.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.44. 1,070,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,065. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $92.24 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.98.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

