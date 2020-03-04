American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Trimmed by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,398,187 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $423,041,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,940,393 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $364,785,000 after buying an additional 23,948 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $161,357,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,266,620 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $157,682,000 after buying an additional 204,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of American Express by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,228,096 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $152,886,000 after buying an additional 702,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded up $7.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.59. 5,017,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,030,634. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. American Express has a 1 year low of $106.68 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In related news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.31.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

