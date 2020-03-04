American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Upgraded by Sidoti to “Buy”

Sidoti upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $108.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $111.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded American Woodmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on American Woodmark from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded American Woodmark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD traded up $4.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.61. 4,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,102. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.03. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $117.70.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.16). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $395.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

