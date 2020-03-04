Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 46,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,905 shares of company stock worth $11,952,744. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.90.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.17. 727,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,431. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.57 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.01 and a 200-day moving average of $155.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

