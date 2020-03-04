ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Upgraded by Loop Capital to Buy

Loop Capital upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARCB. BidaskClub lowered ArcBest from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on ArcBest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcBest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered ArcBest from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ArcBest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.60.

ARCB traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,603. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $36.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $508.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ArcBest will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ArcBest by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after buying an additional 28,838 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in ArcBest by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 542,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after buying an additional 105,795 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after buying an additional 31,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ArcBest by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ArcBest by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

