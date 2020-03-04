Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ARVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arvinas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.90.

Arvinas stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.57. 11,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,622. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.48. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 2.44.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,457.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 31.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

