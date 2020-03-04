Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

BOCH stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. 1,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,083. The company has a market cap of $8.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOCH. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 443.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 5,263.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 3.6% in the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 299,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

