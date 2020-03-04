Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BBSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $58.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,067. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.80 and a 200 day moving average of $86.78. The stock has a market cap of $453.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.21. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $95.64.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

In related news, COO Gerald Blotz sold 5,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $498,258.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,037.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $247,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,772.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,468 shares of company stock worth $1,121,038. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 53.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 15.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 33.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.