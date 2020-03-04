Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Baudax Bio in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Baudax Bio from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.90.

BXRX traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 21,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21. Baudax Bio has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15.

