Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given Buy Rating at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

BGNE has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $197.30 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Beigene from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Beigene from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beigene presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.93.

Shares of BGNE traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.90. The company had a trading volume of 18,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,109. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.27 and a 200-day moving average of $159.08. Beigene has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $210.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.25 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 221.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. Beigene’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Beigene will post -15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beigene news, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $10,000,040.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,411,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,061,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $256,035.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at $49,784,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,259 shares of company stock worth $10,503,786. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Beigene by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,550,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,363,000 after buying an additional 998,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Beigene by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,447,000 after buying an additional 88,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Beigene by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Beigene during the fourth quarter worth about $67,449,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Beigene by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 268,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 98,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

